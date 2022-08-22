Rucker (Photo: Jim Wright)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DARIUS RUCKER will take over the rotating, celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for four weeks in SEPTEMBER. His guest hosting stint will begin on MONDAY, AUGUST, 29th and continue through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd. It will be RUCKER’s second time filling the role.

Additionally, actor and BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP-signed musician ALEXANDER LUDWIG will host evenings on the station for the same range of dates. Fans can listen to RUCKER from 10a-2p (PT) and LUDWIG from 7-10p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have DARIUS back on the air with GO COUNTRY 105,” said Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “He has such a loyal following in Southern CALIFORNIA, and I know they will be thrilled to hear him on the station each day.” As for LUDWIG, LEVINE said, "We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing actor and talented singer."

