Radio Vet Martin Wagmaister To Release New Book 'A Remedy Of Words: Mental Health Poetry'
by Charese Frugé
August 23, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Radio Vet MARTIN WAGMAISTER will release a new book 'A Remedy of Words: Mental Health Poetry' on his 50th Birthday, SEPTEMBER 23rd. WAGMAISTER had a significant run in the radio industry in the mid-1990s. Proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS.
A REMEDY OF WORDS is described as WAGMAISTER's search for ways to ease his pain and suffering with emotion-filled cries of honesty, pain, passion and the undying need for love from the world around him. A REMEDY OF WORDS is a message of reassurance to mental health sufferers that they are not alone. It is a must-read for anybody dealing with mental illness, as well as their family and friends.
Click here for the video announcement.