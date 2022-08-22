Coming Spetember 23rd

Radio Vet MARTIN WAGMAISTER will release a new book 'A Remedy of Words: Mental Health Poetry' on his 50th Birthday, SEPTEMBER 23rd. WAGMAISTER had a significant run in the radio industry in the mid-1990s. Proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS.

A REMEDY OF WORDS is described as WAGMAISTER's search for ways to ease his pain and suffering with emotion-filled cries of honesty, pain, passion and the undying need for love from the world around him. A REMEDY OF WORDS is a message of reassurance to mental health sufferers that they are not alone. It is a must-read for anybody dealing with mental illness, as well as their family and friends.

Click here for the video announcement.









