Performing rights organization BMI has taken steps to reduce its workforce by just under 10%, including a combination of layoffs and the elimination of vacant positions. In total, fewer than 30 people were let go.

In a memo sent to the BMI staff on AUGUST 16th, and shared TODAY (8/22) with ALL ACCESS, BMI Pres./CEO MIKE O’NEILL told the staff of the “difficult actions” undertaken last week that “impacted most departments and is effective immediately.” He wrote, “These decisions are never easy as they involve our colleagues and changes to the way we operate. At the same time, they are necessary for us to ensure that we are best positioned for continued success in the future.

“We learned some important lessons during the pandemic about how we could operate more effectively,” O’NEILL’s letter continued. “Unlike many other companies, we made a concerted effort to maintain headcount as COVID took hold, the right decision for us at that time. As we emerged from the pandemic, it became clear that there were areas in our workforce that needed adjustment.

“I appreciate that you may wonder why, when we regularly highlight how we continue to outperform the competition, this year included, we need to take these difficult steps. It’s a fair question, but our success does not mean that we shouldn’t also take a critical look at our business and ensure we are operating in the most efficient and effective way possible, particularly as we head into uncertain economic times.

“BMI’s core mission to deliver for our songwriters, composers and publishers remains unchanged, and I know that we will continue to operate our business and support our affiliates at the high standards and levels that we always have. I ask that we work together to ensure that this transition goes smoothly to maintain business continuity and keep building on our success.”

