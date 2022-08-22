Kaemmer, Paul & Kaiser

NASHVILLE-based BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has added QUINN KAEMMER as Sr. Dir/Communications and elevated SHELBY PAUL to Dir./Communications. BMLG has also added newcomer MACY KAISER as Coord./Communications.

KAEMMER arrives from BBR MUSIC GROUP, where she has worked since 2017, most recently in the role of Sr. Dir./Publicity until her departure earlier this month (NET NEWS 8/8). PAUL, who joined BMLG seven years ago as an intern, rises from the position of Mgr./Communications, a role she was promoted to in 2020. In recent years, PAUL has been key in the media campaigns and development of ACM and CMA AWARD-winning Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year CARLY PEARCE, among other artists.

KAISER joins BMLG from the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, where she worked as a Communications Asst., handling artist relations and production for this year’s CMA FEST. In her new role, she will assist in the public relations efforts for BMLG's artist roster.

SVP/Communications JAKE BASDEN said, “The BIG MACHINE communications department has a longstanding reputation for being strategic and creative with strong execution. We are excited to welcome QUINN KAEMMER to the team, as she is a highly respected publicist with a fresh energy who further strengthens our media and industry relationships. SHELBY PAUL’s much deserved rise to Dir. is a result of her seven-year tenure at BIG MACHINE, where she has consistently delivered media campaigns for both BMLG and BIG MACHINE MUSIC publishing, while MACY KAISER’s tenacity and go-getter attitude makes her the perfect person to be the department’s coordinator.”

