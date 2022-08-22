-
Downloads Flat Week-To-Week, Up 53% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For August 15-21
August 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 15-21 showed downloads flat from the previous week and up 53% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 16, 2021 to AUGUST 21, 2022 was +11% for Arts, +49% for Business, +92% for Comedy, +163% for Health & Fitness, +52% for History, +42% for News, +22% for Science, +36% for Society & Culture, +66% for Sports, and +48% for True Crime..
Week-to-week growth in 2022 was+5% for Arts, +1% for Business, -2% for Comedy, +4% for Health & Fitness, +3% for History, -1% for News, -3% for Science, -1% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and 0% for True Crime.
The Arts category led week-to-week growth at 5%, while Health and Fitness again led year-over-year growth at +163% and Science showing the weakest week-over-week growth at -3%.