Share Of Ear Analysis

As it has for past quarters, CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP has distilled the recently-released EDISON RESEARCH "Share of Ear" study to highlight some of its key findings from the second quarter 2022 edition of the survey.

The blog post by CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD pulls out several highlights from the study, including that while an AUGUST 2021 study by ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS found that agency and marketing people thought PANDORA and SPOTIFY hold 45% of listening and dominate other audio media, the truth is that AM/FM radio actually has 75% of persons 18+, while PANDORA has 6% and SPOTIFY just 4%.

PANDORA's share has fallen substantially since 2017. while podcasts have tripled and AM/FM streaming has doubled. In addition, the study showed the vast majority of Americans only listening to AM/FM radio, and not PANDORA, SPOTIFY, or SIRIUSXM.

The post also notes that AM/FM dominates among registered voters, possibly significant for political ad spend for the midterms; AM/FM streaming is at a record high at 16% of total AM/FM listening; and AM/FM still leads in the car with 89% of ad-supported audio listening in the car, steady for the last six years.

Read the blog post here.

