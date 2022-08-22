Fetty Wap (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper FETTY WAP has pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge in a NEW YORK court. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

FETTY WAP (WILLIE JUNIOR MAXWELL II) was arrested in OCTOBER 2021 (NET NEWS 10/29). He was arrested at CITI FIELD in NEW YORK, where he was scheduled to perform at the ROLLING LOUD festival. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

MAXWELL's co-defendants, ROBERT LEONARDI and ANTHONY CYNTJE also pleaded guilty to the same charge plus additional firearms charges.

The NEW YORK TIMES has more.

