ARC SOFTWARE CEO JASON BAILEY will keynote the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's members-only "In-Focus" conference, speaking on "Why Radio Has A Bright Future" at dinner on SEPTEMBER 21st in MIAMI.

“JAY is a respected industry leader, known for his innovation and vision,” said IBA Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE. “We’re fortunate to have him speak to our attendees about the future of the radio business, and why he has such a positive outlook for the medium’s continued success in the audio space.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the IBA’s In-Focus conference,” said BAILEY. “Independent broadcasters across the country are the heartbeat of the radio industry, and RON has given them a voice by creating the IBA and setting up a conference that focuses on their specific needs.”

