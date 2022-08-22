The Boss & The Publisher

Described as "lifelong friends," BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN will join JANN WENNER in conversation at the 92nd STREET Y in NEW YORK CITY on SEPTEMBER 13th to discuss the former ROLLING STONE editor'S NEW MEMOIR, "Like A Rolling Stone." The book promises a highly personal look inside the music, politics and lifestyle of a generation whose cultural change swept the world.

Tickets to attend online are available here for $60, with live ducats already sold out and selling for upwards of $1,000 on TICKETMASTER's resale site. All tickets include a copy of the book with in-person attendees receiving an autographed copy.

Said SPRINGSTEEN about WENNER's memoir, “If you were young, alone and in the far lands of NEW JERSEY, ROLLING STONE was a dispatch from the front, carrying news of a bigger world and another life awaiting. 'Like A Rolling Stone' is a touchingly honest memoir from a man who recorded and shaped our times and of a grand life well lived. It is wonderfully deep and rewarding reading. I loved it.”

The book will be available everywhere SEPTEMBER 13th.

