JOE BOYD, a record and film producer known for producing such acts as PINK FLOYD, NICK DRAKE, THE INCREDIBLE STRING BAND, FAIRPORT CONVENTION, RICHARD & LINDA THOMPSON and R.E.M., among others, as well as working for WARNER BROS FILMS, and putting together the scores for "Deliverance," "A Clockwork Orange" and "McCabe And Mrs. Miller," had his recent 80th birthday celebrated with a three-hour BBC 6MUSIC RADIO special hosted by CERYS MATTHEWS.

Said BOYD, "What I thought was a nice radio moment turned into an extraordinary experience, with my musical life flashing before my ears. CERY proceeded to play BOYD-related track after BOYD-related track for the next three hours, interspersed with some nice messages from friends and colleagues -- MIKE HERON, MARIA MULDAUR, ROBYN HITCHCOCK and others. What a remarkable surprise present!"

To hear the show, go here. It will be available until SEPTEMBER 5th.

Born in BOSTON in 1942, BOYD graduated from HARVARD in 1964. After that, he worked as a production and tour manager for GEORGE WEIN in EUROPE, where he traveled with MUDDY WATERS, COLEMAN HAWKINS, STAN GETZ and others, and at NEWPORT, he supervised BOB DYLAN’s electric debut. In 1966, he opened UFO, LONDON’s psychedelic ballroom.

His first record production was four tracks by “ERIC CLAPTON and the POWERHOUSE” for ELEKTRA in 1966.

He also made "JIMI HENDRIX," a feature-length documentary, then went into partnership with DON SIMPSON to develop other film projects. He helped set up LORNE MICHAELS’ BROADWAY PICTURES in 1979-1980, then started HANNIBAL RECORDS, which he ran for 20 years. In 1988, he was Executive Producer of the feature film Scandal.

In 2006, BOYD published a memoir “White Bicycles: Making Music In The Sixties”. He has toured widely in the UK and U.S. with ROBYN HITCHCOCK in the show “Live And Direct From the 1960s,” in which he reads and talks with ROBYN singing the appropriate songs. He has also produced concerts in celebration of NICK DRAKE, KATE McCARRIGLE, SYD BARRETT, FAIRPORT CONVENTION and the INCREDIBLE STRING BAND. Recordings of the DRAKE and McGARRIGLE concerts were released in the first half of 2013.

He resides in LONDON and is currently working on a book on World Music.

