Back To The '90s

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist BLAKE SHELTON and his promotion team, who landed the most added song at Country radio this week with “No Body.” The song starts with 87 first week stations, and debuts on the MEDIABASE chart at #33.

The retro, ‘90s Country-sounding song was written by RODNEY CLAWSON, CHRIS TOMPKINS and JOSH KEAR.

SONEY CREEK RECORDS’ PARMALEE also had a strong first week debut for their “Girl In Mine,” with 40 impact date adds.

