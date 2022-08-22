'Girls Next Level' Bows

ADLARGE has added "Girls Next Level," a new podcast from HOLLY MADISON and BRIDGET MARQUARDT to its network. The show launched yesterday (8/22). Publicationa like the NEW YORK POST are already covering the girls' explosive revelations about life at the PLAYBOY Mansion.

MADISON and MARQUARDT are known for their roles in the early E! network 2000s show "The Girls Next Door" as PLAYBOY founder HUGH HEFNER’s former girlfriends in the reality TV series, which ran for a total of six seasons. BRIDGET then moved into TV and podcast hosting, while HOLLY pursued writing and released two books.

The two are now opening up and breaking down the often harrowing tale of life at the PLAYBOY Mansion in the early 2000’s when their reality show was popular.

Said BRIDGET, “We were getting a lot of requests to talk about 'The Girls Next Door' and wanted to utilize the best platform to share our experiences."

Added HOLLY, “I’m thrilled we connected with ADLARGE to help us navigate the podcasting space. I hope listeners can relate to some of the things we have been through."

ADLARGE Co-CEO/Co-Founder CATHY CSUKAS commented, “Hearing HOLLY and BRIDGET share their behind-the-scenes experiences and reclaim their narrative, puts the show in an entirely different perspective. ADLARGE is committed to providing a safe space and platform for women to tell their stories, often bringing uncomfortable conversations to light. 'Girls Next Level' gives an honest look at their early journey in the entertainment industry and the profound effects it continues to have on them.”

