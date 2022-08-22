Dave Styles

Former KIIS-FM and KBIG/LOS ANGELES afternoon driver DAVE STYLES has signed with SONY PICTURES TELEVISION and RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT to be the announcer and audience hos for the "Wheel Of Fortune Live!" tour. STYLES will join hosts MARK L WAHLBERG and CLAY AIKEN, and co-host KALPANA POT, for the 50-plus shows across the country starting in OWENSBORO, KY.

DAVE is also on the hunt for his next morning or afternoon gig. Reach him at davestyles@gmail.com.

