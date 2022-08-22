Intern John For Charity

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC and Top 40 WZFT (Z1043)/ BALTIMORE's INTERN JOHN is set to embark on his next comedy tour to benefit the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION, which provides housing and flights to military and their families so they can be together during times of medical need.

Said JOHN, "This was supposed to be one show six years ago, but because of our listeners, we're close to raising $70,000 for the FISHER HOUSE, it's been a wild ride"

INTERN JOHN has sold out the WARNER THEATRE in DC twice in eight months, and a minor-league baseball stadium last year.

This year's INTERN JOHN'S LOST tour kicks off in BALTIMORE this weekend, with several stops in the DC area before heading to LOUISVILLE and TAMPA

Added INTERN JOHN, "I'm very lucky that our listeners have supported the tour like they have, and mentors like CHARLAMAGNE and BOBBY BONES, who paved the way."

To buy tickets, merch, or to donate to the FISHER HOUSE go here.

