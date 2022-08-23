Glover

ZANNIE GLOVER and BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT have parted ways. GLOVER had been PD of Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) and R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM). GLOVER also hosted mornings on WMGC. GLOVER had been at the stations since NOVEMBER 2020.

BEASLEY MEDIA VP/National Content and DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON steps in to take over programming duties for the two stations.

WMGC morning co-host SHANNON BOMIA remains in place and JAMESON has begun the search for GLOVER's successor on the morning show at 105.1 THE BOUNCE.

