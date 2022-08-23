New Podcasts On The Way

Podcast network DIVERSION AUDIO is partnering with GEMINI XIII for four new podcasts as the network moves into the Talk and Fiction podcast formats.

SEPTEMBER 13th "THE SHOWS WE WATCH" hosted by TV/film critic and author JAMES KING and, lifestyle influencer EMILY JOHNSTON debuts to look back at their favorite shows with detail and back stories.

Also coming this Fall, "WAR QUEENS" features actor NATHALIE EMMANUEL from GAME OF THRONES and the FAST & FURIOUS franchise. Each week EMMANUEL will be joined by military historian JONATHAN W. JORDAN and his daughter, EMILY ANNE JORDAN, to examine stories of female battle leaders.

PBS NEWSHOUR correspondent and author of the book, "Beat Breast Cancer Like A Boss", ALI ROGIN will host "THE ALI ROGAN SHOW". The podcast will feature leaders, celebrities, politicians and cancer survivors addressing how the overcame crisis.

DIVERSION AUDIO will debut a new podcast on VALENTINE'S DAY in 2023. "THE ROYALS OF MALIBU", based on the romance book series, THE ROYALS, by ERIN WATT (the pseudonym of authors JEN FREDERICK and ELLE KENNEDY) will be the company's move into Fiction podcasts.

DIVERSION AUDIO CEO SCOTT WAXMAN commented, "We couldn’t be more excited about this first slate from the newly-branded DIVERSION AUDIO. Building on the early success of our nonfiction limited series, this new slate plants our flag firmly in the ‘always on’ podcast landscape and also features an irresistible offering for an audience we love: romance fiction fans. Our goal is always to reach new listeners who are seeking an engrossing experience in podcasts."

