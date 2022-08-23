Stevens (Photo: Warner Records)

WARNER RECORDS has upped SEAN STEVENS to VP/A&R and Head of Research & Analytics. STEVENS is based at the label’s LOS ANGELES headquarters and reports to Co-Chairman and CEO, AARON BAY-SCHUCK.

STEVENS joined WARNER RECORDS in 2018 as Dir./A&R Analysis before being promoted to Senior Director in 2020. He got his start in the music industry in 2016 at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

BAY-SCHUCK commented, "SEAN’s incredible taste and creative instincts matched with his ability to mine meaningful insights from a mountain of data, makes him a truly well-rounded A&R exec. He’s helped bring bold, original talent into the WARNER fold and he cares deeply about the artist development process once an artist walks through our doors. I’m very pleased to announce this well-earned promotion."

STEVENS added, "The last four years have been the most rewarding of my career, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together for our artists. Thank you to AARON and TOM (CORSON) for this opportunity. I’m grateful to be starting this next phase of my career with the same great team."

