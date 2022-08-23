Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

MEGAN THEE STALLION has gone back to court seeking $1 million and out of her deal with HOUSTON label 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT. In FEBRUARY, she filed for non-monetary damages and release from her deal with 1501. The artist's amended suit claims that her new album, TRAUMAZINE, along with her 2021 release, SOMETHING FOR THEE HOTTIES, fulfills her contractual obligations to 1501. MEGAN THEE STALLION signed with 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT in 2018.

1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT is owned by former Major League baseball player CARL CRAWFORD. 1501 claims that SOMETHING FOR THEE HOTTIES did not constitute a new album.

ROLLING STONE has more.

