Minority Ownership Stressed

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) Pres./CEO JIM WINSTON and the NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION (NNPA) Pres./CEO Dr. BENJAMIN F. CHAVIS Jr. wrote an op-ed addressing the need for the media and advertising industries to become more proactive and committed to diversity.

The gentleman stressed the need for increased ownership of media businesses by African Americans and other minorities.

This will be one of the major themes discussed at this year’s 46th Annual NABOB Fall Conference in partnership with the 22nd POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF), and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC). The three-day event will take place OCTOBER 19th-21st at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO located just outside of WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 8/11).

