Clockwise from top left: Bell, Indigo Girls, Williams, Fairfield Four, Isaak

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed its Lifetime Achievement Award honorees to be celebrated during the group’s 21st ANNUAL AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show, set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. They are the late Country legend DON WILLIAMS (President’s Award), the FAIRFIELD FOUR (Legacy Award, co-presented by the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFREICAN AMERICAN MUSIC), AL BELL (Executive), CHRIS ISAAK (Performance), INDIGO GIRLS (Spirit of Americana Award, co-presented by the FIRST AMENDMENT CENTER).

Music executive BELL, who launched his career as a radio DJ, is best known for his time at the helm of STAX RECORDS in MEMPHIS and, later, MOTOWN RECORDS in the 1980s. He will receive the JACK EMERSON Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive.

“This year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees represent the diverse sounds that contribute to American roots music,” said AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Executive Dir. JED HILLY. “Our honorees have inspired this community individually and have collectively changed the landscape of the music industry. I can’t wait for this show!”

The HONORS & AWARDS SHOW takes place during the association’s annual AMERICANAFEST, set for SEPTEMBER 13-17 in NASHVILLE.

