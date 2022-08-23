Premiering Aug. 31

iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA NETWORK is teaming with EVA LONGORIA and DANIA RAMIREZ to produce a new scripted podcast series, "SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND". The podcast, co-produced by LONGORIA and RAMIREZ, tells the story of DOMINICAN REPUBLIC activists, the MIRABAL sisters whose work helped lead to the downfall of DOMINICAN REPUBLIC dictator RAFAEL "EL JEFE" TRUJILLO.

LONGORIA commented, "I’m so excited for listeners to hear the incredible story of the MIRABAL sisters in this captivating and immersive format. They are true heroes and their story is an important example of the strong need for all of our community’s stories to be heard, seen, and celebrated. We are proud to have assembled an incredibly talented team of Dominican actors and writers to help tell this story in the most authentic and fresh way possible and to continue giving Latinx stories a platform to shine."

RAMIREZ added, "I am honored to have partnered with EVA LONGORIA, iHEARTMEDIA and MY CULTURA PODCAST NETWORK in association with SCHOOL OF HUMANS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS on the scripted podcast, "SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND". We were given the freedom to bring on a Dominican writer/director, JOSE MARIA CABRAL, a Dominican/American co-writer, MARY CASTELLANOS, and a cast of talented Dominican actors to give listeners the most authentic interpretation of this historical time."

The podcast is the second of three original shows created by LONGORIA and her UNBELIEVABLE ENTERTAINMENT for the MY CULTURA NETWORK.

iHEARTMEDIA MY CULTURA NETWORK SVP/Head of Production and Development GISSELLE BANCES said, "It has been such a pleasure to work with EVA, DANIA and the rest of this wonderful cast and crew to bring such an important story in Latinx history to life. It was important to us to tell this story of our Dominicana freedom fighters in an authentic way by including Dominican actors. I’m thrilled to share the inspiring story of the MIRABAL sisters, that isn’t talked about in history class, with our global audience and to continue to expand our mission to amplify Latinx voices and stories."

The first episode of “SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND” will be available on iHEARTRADIO and all major podcast platforms on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31. You can hear the trailer here.

