Simon (Photo: WGR)

Longtime AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO morning co-host HOWARD SIMON has announced that he is cutting back his on-air schedule to three days a week, MONDAYS, TUESDAYS, and FRIDAYS.

SIMON, who co-hosts with JEREMY WHITE, told the BUFFALO NEWS' ALAN PERGAMENT that he has been "thinking about this for a long time. It has been difficult to live up to the demands of the job. It’s a lot of work, a lot of preparation.” He added that he will address his long-term plans after football season, and one of his options is to leave broadcasting.

PERGAMENT adds that JOE DIBIASE is likely to take over co-hosting duties with WHITE on SIMON's off-days.

In all honesty its become harder and harder for me to hold up to the demands of the job. I told my bosses about that and they were super supportive and helpful while putting together a plan to scale back my work schedule. In the meantime looking forward to a great football season — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) August 22, 2022

