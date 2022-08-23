Pop Star

Farmer’s son and CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist LUKE BRYAN has teamed with agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO CORPORATION and MERRITT POP CO. to launch his own brand of popcorn, FENDT & LUKE BRYAN’S BOLDLY GROWN POPCORN. FENDT is an AGCO-owned company that also manufactures farm equipment.

The limited edition popcorn will be available beginning at noon (ET) on THURSDAY (8/25) exclusively at BoldlyGrownGoods.com, and will be come in two flavors, Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro at $5 per bag plus shipping. Once the limited supply sells out, FENDT will donate $25,000 to the NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION, which prepares young people for careers in science, business and the technology of agriculture.

“I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with FENDT to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special,” said BRYAN.

FENDT is a sponsor of BRYAN’s annual FARM TOUR, which raises money for college scholarships for students from farming families.

