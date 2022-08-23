Back In 2023

THE CONCLAVE, celebrating more than 40 years of educating the radio industry, is set to return as an in-person event in MINNEAPOLIS. Dates have yet to be announced, but THE CONCLAVE is bringing back free learning workshops with new Board member SETH RESLER.

THE CONCLAVE Chairperson LORI LEWIS said, "The board and I have had multiple meetings over the past two years on when to bring the beloved conference back. We are excited to announce 2023 is the year. We will have details on the return shortly. And because THE CONCLAVE is a Program Director’s destination, we are also bringing back an incredible free resource for all in THE CONCLAVE’s LEARNING WORKSHOPS, a longstanding education series covering topics spanning ratings to revenue and how to achieve both while working with fewer resources. SETH RESLER of JACOBS MEDIA, and our newly appointed board member, will head up the workshops."

RESLER commented, "I’m thrilled to be joining THE CONCLAVE to build community workshop efforts. This is a great opportunity to bring program directors together virtually throughout the year to help them develop new skills and new relationships."

LEWIS added, "THE CONCLAVE’s first guest educator is a fan favorite and will be announced soon. Typically, we would direct you to THE CONCLAVE’s website for more information, but we haven’t touched it in two years! DARRIN PATRICK from FRANKLY MEDIA and I are starting to freshen it up. So, for more information right now, and how you would like to support the return of THE CONCLAVE, please email me at lori@lorilewismedia.com.

« back to Net News