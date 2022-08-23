Lopsided World Of L Debuts Wednesday 8/24

JONATHAN L’s “LOPSIDED WORLD OF L” adds ARTEFAKTOR RADIO/MEXICO CITY as a new affiliate, beginning WEDNESDAY (8/24).

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said JONATHAN L. “MEXICO CITY is what LWOL is about. Global. Has great listenership. That is what it is all about. “

The weekly two hour syndicated show will air WEDNESDAY afternoons at 1p (CT). You can check out ARTEFAKTOR RADIO here.

« see more Net News