'Lopsided World Of L' To Air Wednesday Afternoons On Artefaktor Radio/Mexico City
by Shawn Alexander
August 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM (PT)
JONATHAN L’s “LOPSIDED WORLD OF L” adds ARTEFAKTOR RADIO/MEXICO CITY as a new affiliate, beginning WEDNESDAY (8/24).
“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said JONATHAN L. “MEXICO CITY is what LWOL is about. Global. Has great listenership. That is what it is all about. “
The weekly two hour syndicated show will air WEDNESDAY afternoons at 1p (CT). You can check out ARTEFAKTOR RADIO here.