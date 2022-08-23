New Partnership

NPR has partnered with YOUTUBE to bring over 20 of its top-performing podcasts to the streaming platform. The relationship connects NPR’s diverse collection of podcasts with YOUTUBE’s audience of over 2 billion monthly logged-in users and brings new viewers to these popular shows.

With the creator economy becoming multifaceted, the video first-format of YOUTUBE allows NPR to evolve its storytelling even further. Through an expanded set of tools and the impact of YOUTUBE’s search and recommendation capabilities, the door is open for NPR’s shows and hosts to develop an even closer relationship with their vast community of listeners.

Global Head/Podcasting, YOUTUBE, KAI CHUKS said, “Podcasters have been leveraging YOUTUBE’s reach for quite some time. In fact, a good portion of the more than one billion hours watched per day on YOUTUBE is podcasting content from creators, artists, and others looking to share their unique perspectives. We are very excited about partnering with NPR to continue the growth we’ve seen in this area over the last few years, and look forward to expanding our relationship with them in the future.”

SVP/Programming and Audience Development, NPR ANYA GRUNDMANN, added, “Following the global success of our 'Tiny Desk Concerts,' we are excited for our podcasts to reach new audiences on YOUTUBE. It’ll be great to have our public service journalism searchable and accessible in ways it never has been before, and to have a new space to explore content ideas.”

You can find NPR’s official YouTube/Podcast channel here.

