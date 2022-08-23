Clint Black host and performs on the special

The GRAND OLE OPRY’s APRIL 6th tribute to MERLE HAGGARD will air as a special “OPRY LIVE” show on CIRCLE NETWORK, airing and streaming on SEPTEMBER 3rd at 8p (CT). CLINT BLACK hosts the special.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 3/9), “The MERLE HAGGARD Tribute Show” — filmed significantly on a date that represents both HAGGARD’s birthday (4/6/1937) and the date of his death (4/6/2016) — featured performances from his son, MARTY HAGGARD, plus SUZY BOGGUSS, CODY JOHNSON, JOE NICHOLS, ELI “PAPERBOY” REED, LAINEY WILSON and BLACK, all artists heavily influenced by HAGGARD's work.

