The new film JOHNNY CASH: THE REDEMPTION OF AN AMERICAN ICON will be released in theaters exclusively from DECEMBER 5-7 only. The documentary was created with exclusive access to more than 100 tapes that have never been heard before outside of the CASH family. Originally recorded for CASH's autobiography, the tapes were provided with the blessing and involvement of JOHN CARTER CASH, the only child of CASH and JUNE CARTER CASH, and the late icon's sister, JOANNE CASH YATES.

JOHNNY CASH: THE REDEMPTION OF AN AMERICAN ICON features JOHN CARTER CASH, YATES, SHERYL CROW, TIM MCGRAW, MARTY STUART, WYNONNA JUDD, JIMMIE ALLEN, ALICE COOPER, religious leader FRANKLIN GRAHAM, author and pastor GREG LAURIE, and many others. Tickets are on sale now.

Producer JON ERWIN said, ”JOHNNY CASH is an American icon who undoubtedly shaped the musical landscape. Behind the fame is the true story of a man who was haunted by his own inner demons, and through facing them, ultimately found an unshakable faith in GOD."

JOHN CARTER CASH added, "I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he'd be most excited about this one.”

