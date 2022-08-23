Free Haircuts For Kids

iHEARTMEDIA Country WNCB (B93.9)/RALEIGH partnered with a local salon to provide free hair cuts to kids in preparation for the new school year. WTVD (ABC 11 NEWS)/RALEIGH reports that SALON ALCHEMY, generally closed on MONDAYS, opened its doors for the special event to help students. About 40 appointments were scheduled for the day, with walk-ins welcomed.

B93.9 VP/Programming TREVOR MORINI told ABC 11 NEWS, "We just know there are so many expenses that parents have this year with inflation up. School supplies are more expensive, everything is more expensive, so just taking one less expense off of the list for parents, that's what we're aiming for."

He added, "Radio stations are the fabric of communities. And we just want to show that we are out here with you and we live in the same place as you. We drive the same streets and we have the same daily concerns as far as expenses and everything."

