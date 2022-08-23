Dickins (Photo: WME)

LUCY DICKINS has been promoted to the expanded role of WME’s Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, and will oversee all aspects of the agency’s Contemporary Music and Touring business across BEVERLY HILLS, NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, LONDON, and SYDNEY.

KIRK SOMMER will continue in his role of Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music and Touring with WME, while BECKY GARDENHIRE, JOEY LEE, and JAY WILLIAMS remain in their roles as Co-Heads of WME’s NASHVILLE office, managing the agency’s Country music touring business.

WME Chairman & Pres./Endeavor Client Group LLOYD BRAUN said, “LUCY is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters. LUCY is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

DICKINS said, “I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the music division. There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”

« see more Net News