Jim Mueller (Photo: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND sports media figure JIM MUELLER, voice of the football BROWNS from 1975-'95 has passed away at 79, according to the team's website.

Current BROWNS play-by-play man JIM DONOVAN, who worked with MUELLER when he was the sports anchor at WKYC and took over for him in 1999, announced his passing last SUNDAY during the preseason game against the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES.

Said DONOVAN, "My condolences, and all of our condolences, go out to JIM's family, his son KYLE and his daughter PAIGE. Great guy, and a guy that was in this stadium for a long time, and a lot of great games and a lot of great moments."

MUELLER worked with other radio voices for the team, including GIB SHANLEY, NEV CHANDLER and DOUG DIEKEN.

MUELLER also served as a PA announcer for NASCAR and called races on the radio for the DAYTONA 500. He held positions with FOX8 NEWS and WKYC and called games for the CAVALIERS and the former INDIANS throughout his career.

Added DONOVAN, "He had a great voice, and people associated him with those SUNDAY afternoons down at CLEVELAND MUNICIPAL STADIUM."

« see more Net News