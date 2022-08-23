Charese Fruge, Lana Abruscato

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks records and radio with ARISTA RECORDS National Mgr./Promotion and Touring LANA ABRUSCATO.

Her rapidly rising career has seen her not only on the label side (after getting her industry start at the mighty Z100/NEW YORK), but also an entrepreneur who stuck out her own shingle a couple of years back. Fearless? You bet. She said, “Everything about this job is exciting! I get to travel the country and work with amazing and talented artists. My biggest accomplishment thus far is starting my own business back in 2016. And if it weren’t for the support of my friends and family, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. Confidence and believing in myself were also key in taking that step.”

Each week, ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE finds out what it takes to make it all happen for one of the many exceptional women in our related businesses. This week, find out about LANA ABRUSCATO.





