Johnny Deep: Pirating The VMAs (Photo: PAN Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Look for JOHNNY DEPP to make a comeback appearance at this SUNDAY's 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS at the PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ, according to the NEW YORK POST.

The actor and sometime member of the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, who has been performing with guitarist JEFF BECK recently, will dress up as a real-life Moon Person and appear via, what else?, video.

DEPP is reportedly “really excited” to appear at the VMAs — and he is “ready for his comeback,” the source told the POST.

After joining JEFF BECK on his summer tour of EUROPE, this will be DEPP's first on-camera appearance since his defamation case against ex-wife AMBER HEARD.

DEPP emerged from the case a legal winner, but HEARD's lawyers have since filed an intent to appeal the jury verdict, which required her to pay more than $10 million in damages.

DEPP will appear along with LL COOL J, NICKI MINAJ and JACK HARLOW, who are slated to co-host the show.

MINAJ will receive the VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD and the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will be bestowed the GLOBAL ICON AWARD during the ceremony.

HARLOW, KENDRICK LAMAR and LIL NAS X garnered seven nominations apiece, leading the field, followed by DOJA CAT and HARRY STYLES with six apiece, while BILLIE EILISH, DRAKE, DUA LIPA, ED SHEERAN, TAYLOR SWIFT and THE WEEKND scored five nods apiece.

Performers will include BLACKPINK, J BALVIN, LIZZO and PANIC! AT THE DISCO.

« see more Net News