Dickins

LUCY DICKINS has been named WME's Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring. In her newly expanded role, DICKINS will oversee all aspects of the agency's Contemporary Music and Touring business across BEVERLY HILLS, NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, LONDON and SYDNEY.

DICKINS, who recently re-located to WME’s BEVERLY HILLS office from LONDON, came to the agency in 2019.

WME Chairman and ENDEAVER CLIENT GROUP Pres. LLOYD BRAUN commented, "LUCY is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters. LUCY is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients."

DICKINS added, "I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the Music division. There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients."

KIRK SOMMER will continue in his role of WME Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, while BECKY GARDENHIRE, JOEY LEE, and JAY WILLIAMS will continue in their roles as Co-Heads of WME's NASHVILLE office, managing the agency's Country Music touring business.

« see more Net News