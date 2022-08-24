Debuts New Weekly Show

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON has debuted a weekly show, "OVERTIME WITH COACH RON AND DON", featuring WASHINGTON COMMANDERS Head Coach RON RIVERA and WBIG morning host DON GERONIMO. The show looks to cover COMMANDERS news, stats, game recaps and more. The show's hosts will also be handling questions from fans and look at the coming week's matchup for the COMMANDERS. It airs WEDNESDAY mornings at 8a.

Coach RIVERA commented, "I am so privileged to partner with the winning team at BIG 100 and DON GERONIMO on this new, weekly show. It’s great to build on our relationship with iHEARTMEDIA and recap the game with DON weekly, and once a month in person with DON and fans.”

iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON Region Pres. AARON HYLAND added, "We are incredibly excited to add this partnership with Coach RIVERA and DON G to our already impressive and growing roster of WASHINGTON COMMANDERS audio content. "OVERTIME WITH COACH RON AND DON” will be added to our program lineup, which also includes WASHINGTON COMMANDERS gameday action with JULIE DONALDSON, BRAM WEINSTEIN and LONDON FLETCHER.

