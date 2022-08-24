Syracuse's The SGNL

CUMULUS MEDIA SYRACUSE launched THE SGNL, a TRIPLE A format streaming only radio station. The station went live TUESDAY AUGUST 23rd, featuring artists including TAME IMPALA, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, JACK JOHNSON. BECK and more.

SCOTT DIXON, SGNL Digital Content Captain, said: “We are excited to bring this project to life. As a lifelong music lover who grew up on radio, it was important to me to balance the ideals of radio on a streaming platform. SGNLSYRACUSE.COM is “Radio Without The Radio” and will be steeped in the essence of SYRACUSE and the surrounding area, while broadcasting live to the World Wide Web.” The station will feature ALL MUSIC MORNINGS followed by DIXON in middays and ZENETTA CHAPMAN in afternoon drive.

Check out The SGNL Syracuse here,

