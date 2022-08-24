-
Cox Media Group/Atlanta Political Analyst Bill Crane Out After Trump 'Orange Face' Remark
August 24, 2022 at 6:52 AM (PT)
COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA Political Analyst BILL CRANE was fired by WSB-TV and News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA after a remark SUNDAY (8/21) where he referred to former President DONALD TRUMP as "Orange Face". CRANE, who has been with COX MEDIA since 2009, made the comment on WSB-TV.
