Crane (Photo: WSB-TV)

COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA Political Analyst BILL CRANE was fired by WSB-TV and News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA after a remark SUNDAY (8/21) where he referred to former President DONALD TRUMP as "Orange Face". CRANE, who has been with COX MEDIA since 2009, made the comment on WSB-TV.

RODNEY HO of the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION has more here.

