Kicking Off Thursday

AUDACY will launch "CASH THE TICKET", a new football betting podcast from 2400SPORTS, AUDACY's sports podcast studio on THURSDAY (8/25).

The podcast is hosted by AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT's MIKE VALENTI and JIM COSTA and shines the spotlight on NFL and college football.

You can check out the trailer for the podcast here.

« see more Net News