Panerali

DELTA MEDIA GROUP Alternative KYMK (106THREE RADIO)/LAFAYETTE, LA will add BRIAN "HAMMER" PANERALI to afternoon drive from 3-7p, beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 29th. HAMMER replaces CRASH, who moves to COAST RADIO GROUP Top 40 WZNF (95.3 GORILLA)/BILOXI-GULFPORT, MS for PD/afternoons (NET NEWS 8/18).

PANERALI said, "HUGE thanks to JEFF SANDERS and TANYA ARDOIN for putting the pieces together to make this possible. Looking forward to joining a talented bunch of personalities (which includes DAVE & MAHONEY from right here in VEGAS) & having the opportunity to entertain the fine folks of LAYFAYETTE!"

PANERALI, last at BEASLEY MEDIA Hot AC KVGS (STAR 107.9)/LAS VEGAS, has decided to put roots down in the entertainment capitol of the world and is open to taking on more affiliates. Visit bpvoices.com or email him at bpanvoice@gmail.com.

« see more Net News