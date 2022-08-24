Fun In The Metaverse

iHEARTMEDIA has debuted iHEARTLAND, an always-on entertainment space. iHEARTLAND, built using FORTNITE's toolset, combines music, podcasts and gaming in the metaverse. You can check out iHEARTLAND and its STATE FARM PARK now in FORTNITE.

On SEPTEMBER 9, iHEARTLAND's event series kicks off with singer/songwriter CHARLIE PUTH's premiere performance in the metaverse at iHEARTLAND's STATE FARM PARK.

iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE said, "Our goal is to meet audiences where they are - delivering innovative, incredible programming to constantly challenge ourselves to take entertainment to the next level. iHEARTLAND will feature a full calendar of music and podcast performances at STATE FARM PARK that give fans a chance to play and interact with shows and artists in awesome new ways."

BYRNE continued, "From interactive performances and intimate backstories to immersive game play, native to the platform – this new world allows us to extend the reach of today’s biggest creators, artists and personalities in groundbreaking ways, and is a big next step for iHEARTMEDIA in expanding our engagement with our users."

The GRAMMY-nominated PUTH added, "I’m so excited to enter the metaverse for the first time in partnership with iHEARTRADIO and check out all iHEARTLAND has to offer. It’s really important to me to connect with my fans in new ways and it’ll be a blast to all come together and have some fun."

EPIC GAMES VP/Metaverse Development MATTHEW HENICK commented, "What iHEARTMEDIA and the team at ATLAS CREATIVE have created is a compelling look at a future of FORTNITE where artists and brands can independently and authentically connect with fans in new and persistent ways at scale. We can’t wait for players to experience all of the incredibly ambitious content that iHEARTLAND has planned in the coming months."

« see more Net News