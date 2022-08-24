Davis

Longtime BIG MACHINE RECORDS Dir./Southeast Promotion & Marketing JEFF DAVIS will retire at the end of the year. He will wrap up a 48-year career in the industry that found him working with a range for artists including CELINE DION, TAYLOR SWIFT, TIM McGRAW, ANITA BAKER, ELTON JOHN, SHAKIRA and many more.

He joined BIG MACHINE in 2008 after previous stints at THE EQUITY MUSIC GROUP, ELEKTRA, MCA and EPIC RECORDS.

“JEFF and I go back to our MCA days in the ‘90s,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Founder, Pres., and CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “He was a shining star with the Pop promotion team, and started to hint around about working in the Country format. Fortunately for us, he wasn’t kidding. When JEFF joined, we were at the beginning of an incredible growth spurt for the label. His experience, wisdom and relationships were incredibly valuable, and he became, and remained, such an integral part of the team. Thank you JEFF DAVIS - you will be missed!”

“I could not have asked for a better place to finish out my career in radio and records,” said DAVIS. “Thank you, SCOTT BORCHETTA. These last 14 years at The Machine have been amazing. Watching the label grow into what has become one of the best in the world. I am proud to have represented our artists and this company.”

BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT called DAVIS “a legendary and unmatched radio and records promotion leader. We are both happy and sad. Happy that JEFF is going out on such a high note and will enjoy the fruits of his labor with SUE and his family, but sad we won’t get to be together every day in the BIG MACHINE family.”

SVP/Promotion & Digital KRIS LAMB called DAVIS “an incredibly special human, and working alongside him for over a decade at BIG MACHINE has been a privilege. He’s a promo legend who has taught this team so much, and his day-to-day, super-serving nature will be missed by everyone in all departments. I’m excited for JEFF and his family as they embark on this new journey in 2023, and equally excited to celebrate JEFF and his incredible career with our artists and friends at radio for the rest of this year.”

