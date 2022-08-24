Allgeier

JIM ALLGEIER has been named GM for LEIGHTON BROADCASTING's five-station ST. CLOUD, MN cluster, effective in SEPTEMBER. He will retain his current duties as GM for the company's WINONA, MN stations, a role he has held since 2020 (NET NEWS 2/11/20).

ALLGEIER spent the last 22 years in the radio business as both a GM and Market Mgr. Prior to joining LEIGHTON, she spent seven years as the Market Mgr. for six radio stations in his hometown of FORT WAYNE, IN, and also spent 15 years in the billboard business.

"JIM is an accomplished media expert with experience in radio and beyond. The transition of ALLGEIER from our WINONA market to ST. CLOUD will provide the direction and leadership we have been seeking.”

Said ALLGEIER, “I am excited to be a part of the ST. CLOUD team, and look forward to leading and growing that market, as well as getting to know the town and community.”

« see more Net News