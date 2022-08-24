Bennett (Photo: Facebook)

ZACK BENNETT has been upped from part time air personality to full-time APD at RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE succeeding HALEY HALL, who departed earlier this month (NET NEWS 8/4).

BENNETT shared his news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I've been freelancing there both on-the-air and behind the scenes for nearly a year, and I've loved every single minute of it. When the APD position unexpectedly came open recently, I jumped at the chance to assume that role, and I'm thrilled they chose me to fill it. I’m so excited to help lead this legendary radio station as it approaches its centennial. It truly is an honor to be associated with something so critical to the history and identity of our city over the past 97 years.”

