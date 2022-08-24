New Executive Promotions

SECRETLY PUBLISHING has promoted EDDIE SIKAZWE to Sr. Dir./A&R and KATHLEEN COOK to VP/Publishing & Sync.

SIKAZWE joined the company in 2020 and now becomes the SECRETLY PUBLISHING's first Sr. Dir./A&R. He's been on the A&R team for both SECRETLY PUBLISHING and the SECRETLY GROUP of record labels.

SIKAZWE commented, "Music publishing represents the essence of why I love music. It's about connecting great artists, songwriters, and producers to create art. I would like to thank the leadership team at SECRETLY GROUP for empowering me to do the work I love. I'm excited to continue building with a team that has a track record of championing and supporting artists, songwriters, and musicians throughout its history."

He reports to SECRETLY Co-Founder & Pres./A&R CHRIS SWANSON and will work closely with KATHLEEN COOK, who has also just been promoted from Managing Director to VP/Publishing & Sync.

COOK added, "We have spent the last couple of years growing our sync and administration teams to keep up with a rapidly expanding catalog, and our publishing machine is more well-oiled than it's ever been. I'm thrilled to have EDDIE take the helm of A&R and bring a new level of energy and focus to signing talented writers. I'm also looking forward to seeing him build out a team and enable us to better serve our existing roster."

SWANSON said, "KATHY has built a world class collection and synchronization team at SECRETLY PUBLISHING over the past four years, and I'm thrilled about this ambitious new chapter with EDDIE leading our A&R endeavors, providing best of class services to our writer clients."

