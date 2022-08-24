Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

As the doors open for another academic year at the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/AUSTIN, in a post on FACEBOOK, the school’s ENGLISH DEPARTMENT has announced a new course studying the art of TAYLOR SWIFT, called “Literary Contests and Contexts — The TAYLOR SWIFT Songbook.” The course, taught by Dr. ELIZABETH SCALA, will provide “an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses the songwriting of SWIFT as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills” according to the post.

This is the second time that SWIFT’s work has been the focus of academia. Last semester, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY’s CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE taught a class about her as well.

« see more Net News