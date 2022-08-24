Extension With The Padres

AUDACY and the SAN DIEGO PADRES have inked an extension to their broadcast deal that keeps AUDACY Sport KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO the flagship station for the PADRES through 2027. KWFN has been the team's radio home since 2018.

AUDACY/SAN DIEGO SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL VALENZUELA commented, "As one of the most exciting teams in MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, the PADRES have brought championship aspirations back to SAN DIEGO, and we’re delighted to deliver every minute of the action to our listeners for the foreseeable future. As SAN DIEGO’s No. 1 sports talk station, we’re fortunate to provide PADRES fans with a consistent, reliable home for their favorite team and look forward to continuing our partnership with the club."

SAN DIEGO PADRES SVP/Chief Marketing Officer CHRIS CONNOLLY added, "We’re very happy to continue our radio partnership with AUDACY and 97.3 THE FAN. They have built a loyal audience with their local programming over the last five years and have become a trusted source for our PADRES fans all across the SAN DIEGO area. We look forward to continued growth with the No. 1 sports talk station in town for many years to come."

