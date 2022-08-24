RIP

NASHVILLE music industry veteran BOB BURWELL died on AUGUST 13th in ALBANY, NY at the age of 71, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

His five-decade career in MUSIC CITY spanned label, management roles, music publishing and concert promotion roles. Notable accomplishments including developing the WARNER WESTERN label, and work at DREAMCATCHER RECORDS and management companies DREAMCATCHER ARTIST MANAGEMENT (where he oversaw touring and promotional activities) and VECTOR MANAGEMENT, where clients included KENNY ROGERS, DWIGHT YOAKAM, STEVE VAI, LEE ROY PARNELL, JOHN JORGENSON, MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY, LEON RUSSELL and MARK SELBY, the newspaper reports. His first job in the industry was at TULSA, OK-based JIM HALSEY COMPANY.

PARNELL and JORGENSON were among those posting tributes on social media, with JORGENSON writing, "BOB's career accomplishments were bountiful, but probably closest to his heart was the GUITAR TOWN festival, where he loved to curate his favorite guitarists of all styles, and sit at the side of the stage to watch their magic. He managed me in the early days of DESERT ROSE BAND, and again for many years (with his protege JASON HENKE) as a solo artist. BOB believed in me as an artist, and stepped up like no one else has ever done for me, and I am both devastated at the loss yet extremely grateful for our time together. I picture BOB now regaling a whole new audience with his fabulous show business tales, and hitting the perfect licks with hands no longer in pain. Fly high my friend, and thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Read the complete obituary, which includes funeral arrangements, here.





