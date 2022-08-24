'Tennessee Music Pathways' Podcast

The TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT and ARMCHAIR PRODUCTIONS have teamed up to launch a six-episode podcast series titled TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS. The series, hosted by journalist AARON MILLAR, will take listeners on an audio adventure across seven genres of music that have roots in the state.

Those featured in the documentary-type series include music producer BOO MITCHELL (BRUNO MARS, MARK RONSON), Country songwriter ED SNODDERLY, and SUN STUDIOS’ sound engineer CROCKET HALL. The series will also feature exclusive live performances and behind-the-scenes access to TENNESSEE’s music attractions.

Episode 1: "The Birth of Country Music (BRISTOL, JOHNSON CITY and the SMOKIES)" is available to stream TODAY (8/24).

Episode 2: "Bluegrass and Beyond (KNOXVILLE and GRANVILLE)" drops SEPTEMBER 5th.

Episode 3: "The Blues and the Big Nine (CHATTANOOGA, NASHVILLE, JACKSON and BROWNSVILLE)" drops SEPTEMBER 19th.

Episode 4: "The Country Music Capital of the World (NASHVILLE)" drops OCTOBER 3rd.

Episode 5: "Funk, Soul and the Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll (MEMPHIS)" drops OCTOBER 17th

Episode 6: "Exploring the TENNESSEE Whiskey Trail" drops OCTOBER 31st

MILLAR said, "From its roots in traditional fiddle music brought over by immigrants to the New World and enslaved individuals stolen in AFRICA, to the spark of Rock n’ Roll and Soul that started here, united a nation, and spread across the world, TENNESSEE is the soundtrack to the evolution of AMERICA itself.”

New episodes will debut bi-weekly on MONDAYS, available on streaming platforms including APPLE, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, GOOGLE PODCASTS and more. Click here for more information.

