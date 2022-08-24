Returning September 6th

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's Sports KIRO-A/(SEATTLE SPORTS) has announced the BROCK & SALK SHOW will return to the air waves TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th. They'll return to the weekday morning lineup from 6 – 10a (PT). BROCK & SALK previously aired on SEATTLE SPORTS from APRIL 2009 – SEPTEMBER 2019, then transitioned to a weekly podcast shortly thereafter.

The return of the BROCK & SALK show will start a day of local programming on SEATTLE SPORTS, followed by BUMP & STACY, hosted by MICHAEL BUMPUS and STACY ROST from 10a – 2p, then WYMAN & BOB, hosted by DAVE WYMAN and BOB STELTON from 2 – 7p.

BROCK HUARD said, “I am thrilled to come back on the air with MIKE SALK, though I feel like I never left. My heart and passion are for the Pacific Northwest community, its teams, and its fans. On SEPTEMBER 6th that daily connection begins again.”

PD KYLE BROWN added, “At SEATTLE SPORTS we aim to be the preeminent voice for sports fans in the region. The return of Brock Huard to an already strong weekday line-up helps cement our status as the go-to destination for sports coverage in the Pacific Northwest.”

