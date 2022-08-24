December 3-4

The new two-day ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL is scheduled to take place DECEMBER 3-4 in PHOENIX at MARGARET T. HANCE PARK, with headlining acts to include BEACH HOUSE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, BLEACHERS, TEGAN AND SARAH, and JAPANESE BREAKFAST among more than three dozen acts.

Headliners TEGAN AND SARAH said, “We are beyond thrilled to be among this incredible lineup and return to one of our favorite cities in the UNITED STATES. It's been a long three years, and we are very much looking forward to getting on stage and strutting our stuff at ZONA in DECEMBER!”

Another act, the DESTROY BOYS said, “So excited to come back to PHOENIX for ZONA FESTIVAL!!!. So many killer bands are playing, plus this is one of our favorite cities. See you there!”

ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL tickets go on sale starting FRIDAY, AUG 26. You can find ticket info and show details here.

« see more Net News